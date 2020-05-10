LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT :: 2012er Debüt-EP neu aufgelegt

Aufgrund der großen Nachfrage hat die von Juno nominierte Künstlerin LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT (ex-Cradle of Filth) gerade ihre Debüt-EP “Rushing Through the Sky” neu aufgelegt. Die EP ist auf 250 Exemplare limitiert, von denen 50 signierte Exemplare erhältlich sind. facebook.com/schoolcraftofficial

Lindsay: “This is the second and final reissue of my first EP from 2012. I enjoyed creating these songs 8 years ago and am excited to recreate some of them on future releases.”

CD: https://www.schoolcraftshop.com/collections/physical-music

Digital copy: https://schoolcraftmusic.bandcamp.com/album/rushing-through-the-sky