LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR :: 1. Song vom zweiten Album

Vier Jahre sind vergangen, seit LIGHT OF THE MORNING STARs ihr Debüt “Nocta” veröffentlichten. Nun kündigen sie ihr zweites Album “Charnel Noir” an, das am 1. Oktober bei Debemur Morti Productions erscheinen wird. Das neue Werk von LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR ist eine Mischung aus cineastischem Deathrock, schaurigem Doom, schwerem Post-Punk und atmosphärischem Black Metal. Mit “Spectres” gibt es nun einen ersten Vorgeschmack zu hören. https://www.facebook.com/lightofthemorningstar / https://lightofthemorningstar.bandcamp.com/

Artist O-A comments: “Like any piece associated to LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR, the guiding principle was to capture the essence of the darkest night in varying shades, and in ‘Spectres’ case, a thrumming, inescapable dread. I would recommend listening alone, by candlelight, in the months of the year when the shadows begin to grow long.”