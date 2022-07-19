LACUNA COIL :: Neu komponiertes Album “Comalies XX” mit neuer Singleversion angekündigt

Die italienische Band LACUNA COIL kündigt die Veröffentlichung von “Comalies XX” an. Dabei handelt es sich nicht nur um eine Neuaufnahme, sondern um eine komplett neu aufbereitete Version ihres dritten Full-Length-Albums “Comalies”, das ursprünglich im Jahr 2002 veröffentlicht wurde. www.lacunacoil.com

Jetzt, 20 Jahre später, wird dieses in einem neuen Gewand – produziert von Marco Coti Zelati & gemischt von Marco Barusso – am 14. Oktober 2022 über Century Media Records veröffentlicht, erhältlich als Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook, 2CD Jewelcase, Ltd. Gatefold 2LP+2CD & LP-Booklet und als digitales Album, das die ursprüngliche und die neue Version der 13 Tracks enthält.

Um einen ersten Eindruck der neuen “Comalies XX” zu vermitteln, präsentieren LACUNA COIL die erste Single und das Video zu “Tight Rope XX”, bei dem Trilathera Regie führte.

The band about the album and single “Tight Rope XX”:

“Welcome to ‘Comalies XX’, a brand-new record. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Comalies’, we felt this special album deserved more than a remastering. We didn’t just give it a new dress, we built a new skeleton and gave it new skin and a new life. ‘Comalies XX’ is alive and walks alone, this is not a remake or a reboot, it’s ‘Comalies’ on steroids! ‘Tight Rope XX’ and its video are just a taste of what’s coming, and we couldn’t be more proud!”