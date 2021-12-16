KUOLEMAN GALLERIA :: Neue Single der Finnischen Dark Metaller

Die finnische Dark Metal Band KUOLEMAN GALLERIA wird am 18. Februar 2022 ihr drittes Full-Length-Album veröffentlichen. Jetzt präsentieren sie die zweite Single aus dem Album namens “Pystyyn kuollut”. Auf dem Track ist auch Mikko Heikkilä (Kaunis Kuolematon & Dawn of Solace) mit cleanen Vocals zu hören. https://www.kuolemangalleria.net/

Album pre-order and limited pre-order merch bundles: https://www.inverse.fi/

The band comments on the new single: “‘Pystyyn kuollut’ is a state of mind, filled with despair. When death whispers and tells you to rest. When a solution after another are out of your reach and there is no light at the end of the tunnel. And finally – when you can see the end of the tunnel, it disapears in blink of an eye. When everything is just black. Confront your shadow on your way to the final destination – And then.. embrace it.”