KRISIUN :: Neue Single & Lyricvideo vom kommenden Album

Die brasilianischen Death Metaller KRISIUN veröffentlichen am 29. Juli ihr neues, das 12. Studioalbum “Mortem Solis”, das über Century Media Records erscheinen wird. Nun stellen sie mit dem Eröffnungstrack “Sworn Enemies” eine neue Single vor, die bei YouTube in einem von Alcides Burn / Burn Artworks erstellten Lyric-Video zu sehen ist.

Pre-sale: https://krisiun.lnk.to/MortemSolisID

Krisiun checked in with a comment about the new track as follows: “’Sworn Enemies’ carries out the true essence of Krisiun. It’s an extremely fast, brutal and savage song. It relies on nothing but pure relentless death metal. The message speaks for itself. It represents our endless war to stay alive and keep moving forward. Don’t miss it, check it out, crank it up!”