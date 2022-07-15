KRISIUN :: Neue Single & Lyricvideo “Swords into Flesh”

Die brasilianischen Death Metaller KRISIUN veröffentlichen ihr kommendes neues Studioalbum “Mortem Solis” am 29. Juli 2022 über Century Media Records. Jetzt stellen KRISIUN eine neue Single mit dem Titel “Swords into Flesh” vor, das bei YouTube in einem Video von Estevam Romera zu sehen ist.

Presale: https://krisiun.lnk.to/MortemSolisID

Info:

For KRISIUN’s 12th studio album, the trio – brothers Alex Camargo (bass/vocals), Max Kolesne (drums) and Moyses Kolesne (guitars) – recorded their new material locally at Family Mob Studio (Ratos De Porão, Crypta) in São Paulo, Brazil and mixed/Mastered with Mark Lewis (Kataklysm, Deicide, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) in Nashville, Tennessee. “Mortem Solis” comes with artwork (To be seen above!) designed by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Venom, Dark Funeral).