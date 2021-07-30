KRIGSGRAV :: Neue Single kurz vor Albumrelease

Das Black Metal Trio KRIGSGRAV wird am 6. August ihr neues Album “The Sundering” via Wise Blood Records veröffentlichen. Vorab wurde die Single “The Sun No Longer Reaches Here” veröffentlicht. www.facebook.com/krigsgrav

Pre-Order on Bandcamp: https://krigsgrav.bandcamp.com/album/the-sundering

Info: “Krigsgrav represents the bleakness through which we view this world and how we interpret those emotions musically”. explains vocalist/guitarist Justin Coleman. “It is our version of spirituality, I guess you could say. Thematically, Krigsgrav is based around beauty in darkness, our stoic internal reflection and just the smallest amount of hope that can still be found, even at life’s darkest moments.”