KMFDM :: Das 21. Album kommt

Die Industrial Rock Pioniere KMFDM veröffentlichen im 35. Jahr ihres Bestehens ihr 21. Album. “Paradise” erscheint am 27. September in allen digitalen Formaten, auf CD und als 2-LP bei Metropolis Records.

“Helmed by founder and frontman Sascha “Kapt’n K” Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli, delivering their searing and brutal vocal performances like liquid daggers. Backed by the percussive fury of Andy Selway, KMFDM is joined by Black Sugar Transmission’s Andee Blacksugar lending his angular guitars along with guest performances that include bassist Doug Wimbish (TACKHEAD, Living Colour), longtime vocalist Cheryl Wilson and rapper Andrew Ocelot Lindsley. If that wasn’t enough, fans will undoubtedly be overjoyed to hear the Lord of Lard himself, Raymond PIG Watts returning to the KMFDM fold for the first time in 16 years!”

https://www.metropolis-records.com/product/11729/paradise

https://www.facebook.com/officialkmfdm