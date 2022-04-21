KHOLD :: Norwegische Black Metaller mit 1. Single vom kommenden Album

Die norwegischen Black Metaller KHOLD haben den Opener “Apostel” ihres 7. Albums veröfentlicht. “Svartsyn” wird am 24. Juni via Soulseller Records erscheinen.

Info: “Svartsyn”, the band’s first album in eight long years, will be released on June 24th 2022 via Soulseller Records on CD, LP and digitally. It was recorded and produced with Andy LaRocque (Sonic Train Studios) and features an artwork by Terje Johnsen.

With their 10 heavy new tracks, KHOLD remain true to their original principle. Down tuned, rough, mid paced, painful… a strong musical backbone and clever musicianship. It has the groove, the drive and the heavy guitar riffs – the way you know them, the way you want them.