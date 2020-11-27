KEISER : : Neues Album im Fullstream

Die norwegische Black Metal Band KEISER hat am 27.11. ihr neues Album “Our Wretched Demise” via Non Serviam Records veröffentlicht. Das Album kann im Fullstream beim YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion angehört werden.

https://non-serviam-records.bandcamp.com/album/our-wretched-demise / https://www.facebook.com/keisernor

Keiser comment: «We are proud to present our new album ‘Our Wretched Demise’. We have spent a lot of time making this album as good as we could, perfecting the songs and the production. We think our fans will recognise our sound, while being pleased with our evolution. A huge thanks to Non Serviam Records, friends and family, and of course our fans who have had the patience to wait so long for the new material.«