KATATONIA :: Neues Video vom neuen Livealbum

“Dead Air”, das Livealbum vom Lockdown-Gig der Schweden KATATONIA, wird am 13.11. bei Peaceville als Ltd Edition 3 Disc (2 CD + DVD) und Doppel LP und Digital erscheinen. Mit “Behind The Blood” gibt es jetzt einen Vorgeschmack daraus zu sehen und zu hören. Preorder: https://katatoniaband.lnk.to/DeadAir

Vocalist Jonas Renkse comments “Here’s our first and (so far) only live rendition of ‘Behind The Blood’ from our latest album, City Burials. As weird as these times are, it gives us a little comfort to know that we made an attempt to defy the situation and did what we miss the most right now: playing a show.”

April 2020 saw Katatonia present their eleventh studio opus, the poignant City Burials, to unanimous acclaim but with the unforeseen global event transpiring this year resulting in their album touring plans being put on hold, Katatonia conducted a more intimate “lockdown” show which was streamed live from Studio Grondahl, Stockholm on May 9th. Dead Air offers fans a full 88-minute set containing 20 tracks from the band’s extensive and illustrious repertoire to date, with inclusions spanning two decades of dark progressive greatness, and essentially also debuting three of the City Burials album tracks in a live setting.

The tracklisting itself contains a very literal selection of fan favourites overall, having being voted for exclusively by the band’s worldwide fanbase, flawlessly flirting between earlier singles such as metallic anthems ‘My Twin’ & ‘July’, to the stirring emotional grandeur of new song, ‘Lacquer’.