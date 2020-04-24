KATATONIA :: Neues Video und Live Konzert Stream

Das neue KATATONIA Album “City Burials” ist heute erschienen (Peaceville/Edel). Mit “The Winter of our Passing” haben die Schweden nun auch einen weiteren Song aus dem neuen Werk online gestellt. Zudem ist für den 9.5. eine Live Performance aus dem Studio Gröhndahl geplant.

Katatonia – Live Performance from Studio Gröhndahl – Samstag 09.05. – 20:00 Uhr

As the current covid-19 virus has meant that many of festivals and shows Katatonia were due to play over the summer have been forced to be postponed, the band, not wanting to disappoint their fans worldwide have confirmed they will perform a live show on May 9th from Sweden’s Studio Grondahl. The band will be performing the live premiere of 3 new songs from City Burials.

Tickets are available to purchase here: https://blackbox.solidtango.com/live/katatonia-live-from-studio-grondahl