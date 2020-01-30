KATATONIA :: Neue Single, Album im April

“City Burials” heißt das neue Album der Schweden KATATONIA und es wird am 24. April bei Peaceville Records erscheinen. Den ersten Song, “Lacquer”, kann man nun hören. https://www.facebook.com/katatonia

“In days and nights of black and silver, the dead end king will come. From pieces of broken mirrors there will be a crown bestowed upon his head. In reflections of shattered glass not only the seasons will turn, but also the change disguised by the lapse of time. His mind will have to come to bear the weight of everything that was left behind and forgotten. Archiving the inaccessible. Celebrating the abandoned and mourning the destroyed. The city burials.” Anders Nyström