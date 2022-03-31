KAMPFAR :: Neue Single & Video zu “Urkraft”

Bis zum Herbst wollen die Pagan/Black Metaller KAMPFAR sechs neue Stücke veröffentlichen, die dann auf einem Album bei Indie Recordings erhältlich sein sollen. “Urkraft” ist der zweite Track, den es nun auch als Video zu sehen und hören gibt. https://orcd.co/urkraft

Die Band: We have written an album, and we have recorded it. It was created and partially captured at home, in our little refuge, among the trees, belowthe mountain tops, right there by the river that is never silent.

There are six parts, six stories, six conflicts, collected under one banner soon to be named for the world to hear.

You will get to experience each one on its own, before they are released together in the fall.