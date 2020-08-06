ISENGARD :: Fenriz mit unveröffentlichtem Material auf neuem Album

ISENGARD war das Soloprojekt, das 1989 von Fenriz (Darkthrone) ins Leben gerufen wurde, weil er viele musikalische Ideen zu erforschen hatte, die nicht unbedingt zum Stil und zur Musik seiner Hauptband passten. Unter dem Isengard-Markenzeichen veröffentlichte Fenriz zwei Alben mit Doom, Death, Black & Folk/Viking Metal in Form von “Vinterskugge” & “Høstmørke”.

Nach einem Zeitraum von 25 langen Jahren seit ISENGARDs letzter Studioarbeit und nachdem er kürzlich eine Reihe von Stücken aus seinem eigenen Archiv mit Material, das in jenen frühen Ruhmestagen aufgenommen wurde, ausgegraben hat, knüpft diese neue Reihe von Stücken – die als verloren geglaubt wurden – an einen Teil des Metals an, der zuletzt auf ‘Vinterskugge’ von 1994 zu hören war.

“Vårjevndøgn” ist eine monumentale Reise durch epischen Heavy Metal, gemischt mit einer oft düstereren, doomigen Rock-/Metal-Atmosphäre und enthält auch zwei Titel, die bisher nur auf der limitierten 7″-Friedensville-Veröffentlichung “Traditional Doom Cult” aus dem Jahr 2017 zu hören waren.

Alles auf “Vårjevndøgn” wurde von Fenriz selbst eingespielt und bearbeitet. Die Titel wurden alle zwischen 1989 und 1993 in den berüchtigten Necrohell Studios aufgenommen, die für die Aufnahme der Alben “Transilvanian Hunger” und “Panzerfaust” von Darkthrone bekannt sind. “Vårjevndøgn” wurde von Jack Control bei Enormous Door gemastert.

A few words from Fenriz

“Ladies and Gentlemen metal maniacs, it’s Fenriz here. It has been 25 years since the last one but finally my 3rd solo album has materialized on this earth. All tracks in the old trusty Necrohell studio soundscape as well. How did this come to be?

Well, since 1992 or 1993 I had been thinking about this full on HEAVY metal track I recorded to sort of show that I too could make this style and that it meant a lot to me. But i could never find it, it seemed lost forever. the first 25 years I just figured it had been deleted by accident and the last couple of years I started to think that perhaps I just dreamt it all, that I never actually made it. And this led me to delve into the vaults of dusty old cassettes and I started to find loads and loads of material I had forgotten about. And then I searched even more. And FINALLY I found the track I was originally looking for. The result is an album recorded between 1989-1993, as the other Isengard albums also were. The first full track is solid proof of my eternal love for classic broad legged heavy metal and the rest is a varied display of lost Isengard tracks from ancient times.

ISENGARD as usual has a soundscape that needs cooperation from the listener to work with, it is not already chewed up and swallowed, here we all have to chip in and hack away to unearth our personal treasures. And this is one of the traits we call CULT METAL, the realm for those of us that enjoy lots of personality and authenticity.”

I WANT TO THANK YOU (ZZ Top)

FENRIZ July 2020