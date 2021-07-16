INSOMNIUM :: EP angekündigt und neues Video veröffentlicht

Die finnischen Melodic Death Metaller INSOMNIUM präsentieren ihre neue Single “The Antagonist” und kündigen die Veröffentlichung der “Argent Moon”-EP an, die am 17. September 2021 weltweit über Century Media Records erscheinen wird. Wie die zuvor veröffentlichten Singles – “The Conjurer” und “The Reticent” – ist “The Antagonist” einer der vier Songs, die auf dieser EP zu finden sein werden. www.facebook.com/insomniumofficial

Frontman Niilo Sevänen about how the “Argent Moon” EP came to be:

“When the Corona outbreak forced us to cancel all the tours and shows, we pretty soon adopted a mindset that we better do something and keep ourselves in motion. We wanted to try how the streaming shows might work. We wanted to see what kind of new music might grow in the darkness and misery of the quarantine. And soon these vibes were channeled into songs that came to be the “Argent Moon” EP.