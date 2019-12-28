INNO :: Neues Album von ex-Stormlord und ex-Novembre Mitgliedern



Die italienische Dark Metal Band INNO hat sich mit Time To Kill Records für die Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums Anfang 2020 zusammengetan. https://www.facebook.com/innoofficialpage/

After spending a few months exploring their dormant influences, INNO came to shape a dark, doomy, heavy and progressive sound akin to eclectic acts such as Katatonia and The Gathering. Their first album was produced by the band and mixed by Marco Mastrobuono and Giuseppe Orlando in Rome.

Line-up:

Elisabetta Marchetti (ex Stormlord, ex Riti Occulti) – Vocals, Piano, Acoustic Guitar

Cristiano Trionfera (ex Fleshgod Apocalypse) – Rhythm and Lead Guitar

Marco Mastrobuono (Hour Of Penance, Coffin Birth) – Bass

Giuseppe Orlando (ex Novembre, The Foreshadowing, Airlines of Terror) – Drums and Percussion