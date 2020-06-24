INNER MISSING :: Russische Gothic Doom Metal Band mit neuem Video

Die russische Gothic Doom Metal Band INNER MISSING veröffentlichte ein neues Musikvideo “Chasing The Wind”, das von ihrem siebten Studioalbum “Ghostwriter” stammt. innermissing.bandcamp.com

Sigmund comments: “This video is a result of our first (but definitely not last) collaboration with an amazing sand artist Tatyana Pertovskaya. It’s a very unusual visualization with dreamy atmosphere, dark and hopeful at the same time. As soon as it will be possible to hit the stage, we’ll present a new setlist and a new video installation that will include sand art as well (and there, as usual, will be some exclusive videos shown during live shows only). Our new album named Deluge is being mixed at the moment and by now I can say that you’ll not be disappointed with its sound for sure.”

Inner Missing wurde 2008 gegründet und hat seither sieben Studioalben veröffentlicht. Nun sind all diese Alben zum ersten Mal über das finnische Plattenlabel Inverse Records auf Streaming-Plattformen wie Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music usw. erhältlich. Das achte Album “Deluge” sollen zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt veröffentlicht werden. Die Band hat sich die Bühnen mit My Dying Bride, Katatonia, Saturnus und Throes of Dawn geteilt.