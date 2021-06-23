INNER MISSING :: 8. Album zum Release im Fullstream

Die russische Gothic Doom Metal Band INNER MISSING veröffentlichte ihr achtes Studioalbum Deluge am 23. Juni 2021 über Inverse Records. U,a. bei YouTube und Bandcamp könnt ihr euch das Album in voller Länge anhören. www.facebook.com/InnerMissing

Sigmund comments: “Deluge is a very personal album. It was created during the period of total uncertainty and dismay and these are its main themes – yet, paradoxically, it is an album about hope as well – and if you listen attentively you will definitely feel it. Musically it may be defined as the development of the plot which was started on two previous LPs The Ineffable and Ghostwriter, and, therefore it is the work that I am – and will always be – proud of.”