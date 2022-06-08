INDIGO RAVEN :: Doom Metaller mit Nick Cave Coversong

Nach ihrem Debüt “Looking for Transcendence” (2021, Argonauta Records) hat das Doom-Metal-Trio INDIGO RAVEN aus Toulouse eine atemberaubende Coverversion von “Push The Sky Away” von Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds veröffentlicht. https://ingrv.es/push-the-sky-away-tzi-v

“This song has a very humble yet powerful vibration“, says vocalist Julie Docteur. “One of the most poetic and linear piece of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, last of the eponymous album, which was covered by few. We chose it for its message, to always grow higher, aim bigger, become true to oneself fingers point to heaven. It’s somehow a memorable anthem to never give up.”