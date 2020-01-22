IN OBLIVION :: Neue EP komplett im Stream

Die in Austin TX ansässige Funeral Doom Band IN OBLIVION hat ihre neue Mini-EP “Oblivion” vorgestellt, die als langer 26-minütiger Track im Stream präsentiert wird. https://www.facebook.com/InOblivionDoom/

IN OBLIVION kommentiert: “The manifestation of ‘Oblivion’ is an exciting evolution for our band while keeping true to our roots in bleak funeral doom. The band has truly come into our own on a compositional level, and each member’s contributions display a unique voice. We hope that ‘Oblivion’ will be kept in listener rotation as we conjure our next monolith of sorrow.”