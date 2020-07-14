IN MOURNING :: Re-Release von “Monolith” nach 10 Jahren

IN MOURNING werden ihr zweites Studioalbum “Monolith” zur Feier ihres 10-jährigen Jubiläums wiederveröffentlichen. Das Album wird am 24. Juli über Agonia Records auf CD und drei verschiedenen Doppel-LP-Formaten veröffentlicht.

“Monolith” wurde ursprünglich 2010 auf CD und LP veröffentlicht. Da beide Formate vergriffen und schwer zu bekommen sind, ist die Nachfrage nach einer Neuauflage deutlich geworden. Als Reaktion auf die steigende Nachfrage wird Agonia Records “Monolith” erneut zur Verfügung stellen. Das Herzstück dieser Wiederveröffentlichung wird ein Doppel-Vinyl sein, das in drei Farbkonfigurationen erhältlich sein wird. Während die Original-LP nur einen Tonträger enthielt, wird die Neuauflage in zwei separate Scheiben aufgeteilt und mit einem “high volume cut” versehen, um die Tonqualität insgesamt zu verbessern. Auch ein brandneues T-Shirt-Design ist in den Plänen enthalten. facebook.com/inmourningband

IN MOURNING commented on the reissue: “Our old rock, Monolith, is turning ten years old this year… how weird is that? Anyhow, to celebrate it properly we’re doing a re-release with the guys over at Agonia Records. It’s already available on most digital platforms, there’ll be a cool shirt with a naked guy on it and we’re doing a nice new digipak for the cd. Although, the cornerstones of the party are the new vinyls, the new presses will be double discs so the sound quality will be improved and they’ll come in glorious pink, smooth bone white and clear or classic old black.”

Formats and merchandise:

– Digipak CD.

– Double black LP.

– Double baby pink LP (limit. to 100 hand-numbered copies).

– Double color in color LP (limit. to 150 hand-numbered copies).

– T-shirt.