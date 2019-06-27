IN MOURNING :: Neues Album im Oktober plus Tour

Schwedens Melodic Prog Death/Doom Metaller IN MOURNING werden am 4. Oktober weltweit über Agonia Records ihr neues Studioalbum mit dem Titel “Garden Of Storms” veröffentlichen. Kurz nach der Veröffentlichung des Albums wird die Band mit OMNIUM GATHERUM auf eine Europatournee gehen.

The band commented on the new album: “We made a new album! It’s called The Garden of Storms ans it is the final piece in a trilogy which started with The Weight of Oceans. We’ve headed back.. and forward, at the same time. We’re back recording with Jonas Kjellgren who made the sound of our earlier albums, yet we have a lot of things that are new with this album. The band constellation is new with Sebastian and Jocke, we’ve worked in ways we’ve never done before, new vibes and new songs even if we planted the seeds to some of them a long time ago. In times where things kind of seem to scatter and change a lot around us, this still feels like our most solid, honest and complete album to date”.