ILLUDIUM :: Neues Album im Fullstream anhörbar

Die Kalifornische Dark Dreamgaze Band ILLUDIUM hat ihr neues Album “Ash of the Womb” heute bei Prophecy Records veröffentlicht. Auf dem YouTube Kanal des Labels ist das Werk in seiner vollen Länge anhörbar. www.facebook.com/illudiumband

Bestelllink: http://lnk.spkr.media/illudium-ash-of-the-womb

ILLUDIUM comment: “Words cannot express how thrilled I am”, writes frontwoman Shantel Amundson. “This album is so dear to me and its release is truly a momentous event in my life as an artist. It’s an honor to present ‘Ash of the Womb’ to the world, and the journey that it embodies in sonic form. Endless gratitude to everyone that put energy into its making, and to those who have supported us thus far.”