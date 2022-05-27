IATT :: US-Extrem Metaller mit neuem Video zur Album-VÖ

Die Extrem-Metaller IATT aus Philadelphia haben ihr brandneues Album “Magnum Opus” veröffentlicht, das nun auf Black Lion Records erschienen ist. Zur Unterstützung des neuen Albums und um die Veröffentlichung gebührend zu feiern, haben IATT ein brandneues Visualizer Video für den Track “Ouroboros” veröffentlicht, in dem Jørgen Munkeby (Emperor / Shining) am Saxophon zu hören ist. https://www.facebook.com/iamthetrireme/

IATT comments:

“Round the wheel goes – An inexorable assault over and over again with the album’s second track. A fast paced spin that showcases a dizzying spell cast by Jørgen Munkeby (Emperor / Shining) on sax. Too many twists and turns to truly grasp on first take, we recommend setting Ouroboros on loop.”