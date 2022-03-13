IATT :: Neues Video zu “Elixir of Immortality”

Die Extrem-Metaller IATT aus Philadelphia bereiten sich auf die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums “Magnum Opus” vor, das am 27. Mai über Black Lion Records erscheinen wird. Nach der bereits veröffentlichten ersten Single “Seven Wandering Stars” (featuring Jake Superchi von UADA), hat die Band nun einen brandneuen Videoclip zum Track “Elixir of Immortality” veröffentlicht. https://iamthetrireme.bandcamp.com/music

IATT comments:

“From hypnotic bells to crushing buzz saw riffs, Elixir Of Immortality envelopes the listener with each punishing rhythmic hit. An infectious groove that drags you down into the abyss with each dissonant chord; Don’t get caught sleeping when the bell tolls for you..”