I HELVETE :: Neues Video zu Bathory Coverstück

Die Finnische Extrem Metal Band I HELVETE hat einem Coversong zu BATHORY’s “Twilight of the Gods” veröffentlicht, den Titeltrack vom 1991er Album von Thomas “Quorthon” Forsberg. http://www.facebook.com/ihelveteband

I HELVETE filmed a music video of the cover from their studio sessions. I HELVETE’s frontman Aleksi Mäkelä comments: “Bathory has been one of the big influences for me in my youth. Especially these band’s epic Viking albums have an atmosphere that unfortunately few bands manage to achieve. The 11-minute Twilight of the Gods was a pretty ambitious song to start recording, but as I wrote the song by ear, I found myself wondering many times how it didn’t start to get boring even after a hundred listens. It was not our intention to embark on any major changes or artist liberties. We mainly wanted to update the sound of this masterpiece for this millennium. I think we managed it very well.”