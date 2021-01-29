HOGSTUL :: Norweger mit neuem Track aus Debüt

Das norwegische orchestrale Black Metal Projekt HOGSTUL hat den 12. Februar 2021 als internationales Veröffentlichungsdatum für ihr Debüt-Album “Ominous Fragmenta Tuptdalr” festgelegt. Das Album wird in allen digitalen Stores und als Limited Edition Digipak erhältlich sein. Der Track “A Nightmare at 40 Fathoms” ist nun als Video zu sehen. facebook.com/Hogstul/

Hogstul was founded in 2019 by Kjetil Ytterhus (Profane Burial, ex-Haimad, Khôra, Omnia Moritur). The band/project’s first intentions was to release a pure orchestral journey with material gathered from over the years. When the track “A Nightmare at 40 Fathoms” was finished arranged and the orchestra worked to perfection, Kjetil felt something was missing, even though the desired feelings were present and achieved. Drums were programmed as a test to see if this could be a metal project worthy. Then guitars and bass were written and done as well before the ultimate challenge; vocals. Kjetil had never before done any vocals what so ever, but a microphone was bought and then he entered his studio with great spirit. Hogstul then sent all the material to Stemcellar studio for three mix and mastering sessions during the years 2019-2020.