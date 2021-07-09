HLADOMRAK :: Neue Single vom kommenden Album

Die schwedische Black Metal Horde HLADOMRAK wird ihr drittes Full-Length-Album “Archaic Sacrifice” am 10. September 2021 über Non Serviam Records veröffentlichen. Nun hat die Band die erste Single “I Zinew” enthüllt. www.facebook.com/Hladomrak / www.hladomrak.bandcamp.com

“‘I Zinew’ points to the power of the eternal work, to the building of a connection between mind and shard, which creates an understanding of I, a wisdom leading to the eternal. The title also refers to the emancipation from the collective Man if read ‘Eyes I knew’. Since pursuing the path of the individual, all other eyes become obsolete”, explains the band.