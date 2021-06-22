HIRAES :: 3. Track vom kommenden Debüt

Die deutsche Melodic Death Metal Band HIRAES um die früheren DAWN OF DISEASE Mitglieder (Lukas Kerk, Oliver Kirchner, Christian Wösten and Mathias Blässe) und Sängerin Britta Görtz (CRITICAL MESS, Ex-CRIPPER) wird am 25. Juni 2021 über Napalm Records ihr Debüt “Solitary” auf die Massen loslassen. Zum dritten Vorabtrack “Eyes Over Black” haben sie nun ein neues Video veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/hiraes.official/

HIRAES on “Eyes Over Black”: “Aren’t we all starving for live concerts during this pandemic? With our brand new video for ‘Eyes Over Black’ we want to capture this feeling of being on stage again as well as giving you an insight of the energy and intensity that our future live shows will bring to the audience. We cannot wait to finally get back on stage and present our powerful, catchy and monumental songs from our debut album Solitary. Until the time finally comes again, enjoy “Eyes Over Black” and hope with us that we will see each other on the road pretty soon!”