HIRAES :: 1. Song der ex-Dawn Of Disease Mitglieder

Die früheren DAWN OF DISEASE Mitglieder (Lukas Kerk, Oliver Kirchner, Christian Wösten and Mathias Blässe) haben sich mit Sängerin Britta Görtz (CRITICAL MESS, Ex-CRIPPER) zusammengetan, um weiterhin Melodic Death Metal zu machen. Mit “Under Fire” haben sie einen ersten Track mit Video auf die Metalwelt losgelassen,. Das komplette Album “Solitary” wird am 25. Juni bei Napalm Records veröffentlicht. http://www.hiraes.com / https://www.facebook.com/hiraes.official

HIRAES on the new single:

“We are more than proud to finally present you our first single. “Under Fire” is a monumental melodic death metal neckbreaker that combines a mixture of very different elements of our music: from catchy and melodic-melancholic parts to groovy headbang passages and fast up-tempo drumming – there’s something for everyone here. Together with the very cool video, “Under Fire” is guaranteed to blow you away!”