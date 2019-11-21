HER DESPAIR :: Neues Album in voller Länge im Stream

Die britische Gothic Rock Band HER DESPAIR hat sich mit dem Ghost Cult Magazine zusammengetan, um ihr neues Albums “Exorcisms of Eroticism” zu streamen. Das Album erscheint am 22.11.2019.

https://www.ghostcultmag.com/exclusive-album-stream-her-despair-exorcisms-of-eroticism/

The band has commented:

We are thrilled to unveil the entirety of our brand new release “Exorcisms of Eroticism,” courtesy of the spirits of the damned at Ghost Cult. These songs define the latest incarnation of HER DESPAIR, and were laboured over with intense passion. Turn off the lights and ignite the seance candles to set an appropriate atmosphere; we hope you will find euphoria within the sorrows on display…