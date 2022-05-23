HELSOTT :: US-Pagan Metaller mit neuem “Saloon” Musikvideo

Amerikas Pagan-Metal-Band HELSOTT hat das Video “Babylon: Scarlett’s Saloon” zur neuesten Single aus ihrem brandneuen Konzeptalbum “Will and The Witch” veröffentlicht. Erhältlich auf CD, einer limitierten Auflage von goldenem Doppelvinyl und als digitale Editionen, die ab sofort im Handel oder online erhältlich sind oder unter http://smarturl.com/helsott.

Ein Video, das auf der Whitehorse Ranch in Landers, CA, gedreht wurde. www.helsott.com

Vocalist Eric Dow, “The story of the album can get pretty grim at times so it’s important to have some fun songs. Our fans love our ‘drinking songs’ so we made the ultimate Helsott drinking song!”