HELGE :: Neues Video

Am 4. März wird “Neuroplasticity”, das Debütalbum der dänischen Black Metal Band HELGE, veröffentlicht. Zur Unterstützung ihres kommenden Albums hat die Band einen brandneuen Videoclip für den Track “Depressive Waters” veröffentlicht.

Helge Nørbygaard comments:

“When your head is spinning and thoughts so dark becomes your reality. Trying to release the pain and the skin becomes red. So far away from the heart, nothing but hate and despair. Then it’s all about how much you listen to your own heart, either you rise up or become history.”