HAXANDRAOK :: Video zu “The Temptress of UD DA KAR RA”

Unter dem Titel “KI SI KIL UD DA KAR RA” soll die Debütveröffentlichung von HAXANDRAOK am 17.12.2019 durch Ván Records im CD- und LP-Format erscheinen.

HAXANDRAOK emerged from the brass cauldrons of the Draconian Current in 2018, drenching their blades into the crimson waters of Hexcraft and Qliphothic Sorcery, to perform relentless Black Metal incantations. Musically enchanted by the numinous traditions of the East, the classical connoisseurs of the West and the tribal reverence across the continents, HAXANDRAOK emanate a witching lyricism fermented in atavistic Mysticism. Within the circle stand S. (Devathorn, Shibalba) and M. (Inferno, Besatt), calling upon the countless names of “SI KIL UD DA KAR RA”, the first opus to tear the veil.