HANGING GARDEN :: Erste Single vom neuen Album

Die Finnischen Melodic Doomsters HANGING GARDEN veröffentlichen mit “Skeleton Lake” ihr siebtes Album, das am 21. Mai bei Lifeforce erscheinen soll. Mit “Winter’s Kiss” ist nun die erste Single daraus zu hören. facebook.com/HangingGardenOfficial

“‘Winter’s Kiss’ is quite a fresh take in Hanging Garden’s reprtoire: a quirky gothic rock song composed as a collaboration between Toni, Jussi and Jaani Peuhu (Swallow the Sun, Mercury Circle). Jaani did the vocal production on Winter’s Kiss, and lent his voice for many of the harmonies heard on the song. The video was made in it’s entirety by Hanging Garden’s Toni Hatakka and Nino Hynninen, starring the talented Vera Schneider.”