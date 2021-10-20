GREEN CARNATION :: Remasterte 15-Jahres-Jubiläum”The Acoustic Verses”

Die norwegische Progressive Metal Band GREEN CARNATION hat die Veröffentlichung der remasterten 15-Jahres-Jubiläumsausgabe ihres Akustikalbums “The Acoustic Verses” angekündigt. Die von Maor Appelbaum neu gemasterte Jubiläumsausgabe enthält drei Bonustracks und hat ein brandneues Cover-Artwork von Lukasz Jaszak. Dies ist das auch erste Mal, dass “The Acoustic Verses” auf Vinyl veröffentlicht wird.

Zur Feier dieser Veröffentlichung hat die Band auch ein Lyric-Video für den Song “My Greater Cause” (Teil I von “9-29-045”) veröffentlicht, das auf dem offiziellen Season of Mist Youtube Channel zu sehen ist.

Vocalist Kjetil Nordhus comments: “This is something that both we and our fans have been waiting for a long time! ‘The Acoustic Verses’ is a stand out album in our catalogue, and we hope people will enjoy the vinyl, with its extra songs, new and beautiful cover art, the upgraded sound and not least, the vinyl!”