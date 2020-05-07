GREEN CARNATION :: Erste Platte seit 14 Jahren im Fullstream

Der norwegische Progressive Metal-Act GREEN CARNATION streamt das neue Album, das erste seit 14 Jahren, in voller Länge auf dem Label eigenen YouTube Kanal von Season Of Mist. facebook.com/greencarnationnorway

Vocalist Kjetil Nordus kommentiert: “This is a huge week for the members of GREEN CARNATION. Releasing an album is always a big thing for musicians, but since it is 14 years since our last release, this is extra special for us. The feedback on the album has been really good, and we cannot wait to share it with everybody.”