GOST :: Neues Video zu “Bound by the Horror”

Zu ihrem Song “Bound by the Horror” haben GOST ein brandneues Video veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt vom kommenden Album “Rites of Love and Reverence”, das am Freitag, den 13. August, erscheinen wird. www.facebook.com/gost1980s

GOST comments: “’Bound by the Horror’ started the writing process for ‘Rites of Love and Reverence’. I wanted a heavy baseline to really start things off for this record and ‘Bound by the Horror’ is the result. ‘Bound by the Horror’ refers to how I started feeling boxed in creatively. One of my favourites from the new album and a kind of goodbye to limiting expectations.”

“Rites of Love and Reverence” is both an album of beautifully crafted songs and a fascinating and intuitively gothic journey, rich with thoughts of supernatural wickedness and real world retribution.