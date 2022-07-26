GAEREA :: 2. neue Single der Black Metaller

Die kathartische Black Metal Band GAEREA veröffentlicht ihre zweite neue Single “Mantle”, die aus dem kommenden Album “Mirage” stammt. Der Track, der in Form eines offiziellen Musikvideos daherkommt, kann jetzt nei YouTube angesehen werden. Das Album wird weltweit am 23. September 2022 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/gaerea

GAEREA comment on ‘Mantle’: “A terrifying, fascinating and magnificent mystery of how, between all forms of random life, we were the chosen ones to suffer, to carry a burden we never truly recognize as our own to keep and die for. An ultimate poem of how life dances an endless “Valsa” with death, unmasked, falling in love for their creations as the floor is made out of bone fragments.”