FORTÍÐ :: Erste Single vom 6. Album

Die isländischen Pagan Metaller FORTÍÐ haben die erste Single, “Controlled Patterned Mental Process”, aus dem kommenden sechsten Album “World Serpent” herausgebracht. Die Veröffentlichung von “World Serpent” ist für den 11. Dezember bei Prophecy Productions geplant. facebook.com/fortid

Einar Eldur Thorberg comments: “As the title ‘Controlled Patterned Mental Process’ suggests, this song deals with the way, in which the mass of humans is herded around by those few who are in control”, reveals the Icelander. “We are told what to like and dislike, what is beautiful and what is ugly, what is normal and what is strange. People who stray from those accepted norms experience a walk of fire, often face ridicule, and are criticised for not fitting in. This song also touches on a system that resembles a faceless enemy. When this system fails those that it is supposed to serve, there is never a responsible person to be found. The resulting anger is eventually unleashed on something or someone – even if the target has no connection with the issue. Humans are an aggressive species, and the world that we have built revolves around abstract ideas such as money and religion. Ideologies and our true nature are forever set on a collision course.”