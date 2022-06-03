FOLKRIM :: Finnische Folk Metal Band mit neuem Song zum 2. Album

Die finnische Folk Metal Band FOLKRIM und Inverse Records haben einen Plattenvertrag geschlossen und ihr zweites Studioalbum mit dem Titel “On Foaming Waves” wird am 21. Oktober 2022 veröffentlicht. Ein Lyric-Video zum Song “Crack a Cold One” wurde nun veröffentlicht. https://folkrim.bandcamp.com

The band comments:

“Over a year has passed since our previous release. It’s been a year of hard work, but we’ve emerged with a freshly forged album full of frosty drinking songs. Following in the wake of the last album, we’ve mined more gold from the depths. Our first single from the coming release, ‘Crack A Cold One’, is keeping to the laid out path; telling a tale of joy and friendship. Let it echo through streets and pubs, heralding whats to come! ‘On Foaming Waves’, the upcoming, loosely pirate-themed album, will be a heavier union of metal and traditional music. The thing hits home like a cold beer on a summer day! We’ve joined forces with Inverse Records and look forward to see where cooperation leads us. But for now, let’s throw away our sorrows and crack a cold one !”