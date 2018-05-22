FLAT EARTH :: Ex-Mitglieder von HIM & AMORPHIS mit erstem Video

FLAT EARTH wurde ins Leben gerufen, nachdem Bassist Niclas Etelävuori im Frühjahr 2017 seine langjährige Band Amorphis verliess, aufgrund Differenzen mit dem Management.

Niclas erklärt: “After over 2 decades playing with bands I was at a point of thinking that maybe I start doing something else. But then I knew I had these songs on my hard drive still, and nothing was done with them. And I just wanted to get rid of them and see what happens. But then it kind of took over and I started to focus more on that” Sofort sprang ihm Linde (Mikko Lindström, ex HIM Gitarrist) in den Kopf, der allerdings zu dem Zeitpunkt noch alle Hände voll zu tun hatte mit der Abschiedstour von HIM. Trotzallem trafen die beiden sich regelmässig und feilten an dem Songmaterial. Der junge, talentierte Sänger Anthony brachte noch eine gute Portion Inspiration mit in die Band, und als dann schliesslich noch Linde´s und Niclas alter Band-Kumpel Gas Lipstick (aka Mika Karppinen, ex-HIM, ex KYYRIA) für die Schlagzeug Position zusagte, war das Line up perfekt. https://flatearth.band/