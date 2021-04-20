FELLED :: Track vom kommenden Album enthüllt

Die US-Folk/Black Metal Band FELLED hat mit “The Salt Binding” einen neuen Track als Vorgeschmack auf ihr Debütalbum veröffentlicht. Das Album “The Intimate Earth” wird bald auf Transcending Obscurity Records erscheinen. https://felledblackmetal.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/felledband

Info: “US band Felled have created breathtaking music melding black metal with folk elements and lending to it rare depth and warmth. The inclusion of instruments such as violin and viola is masterfully done and is used almost as the main instrument here. The soulful music emanating from them is truly heart-rending and enhances the expression of this kind of black metal without diminishing the intensity. There’s not a dull moment on this 40-min record, with there being brilliant interplay between the guitar and the violin and viola, the arrangements being taut and with no section overstaying its welcome. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to call this record a near perfect one in the subgenre, and one that stays with you long after it’s over, its lingering tunes beckoning you to give yet another spin. There’s unparalleled elegance, remarkable dynamism and above all, the genuine quality of a band that’s creating music from the heart without any affectation.”