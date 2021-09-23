ERDVE :: Gefängnis-Liveshow aus 2020 im Fullstream

Die experimentelle Sludge-Band ERDVE streamt ihren Live-Auftritt, der im September 2020 im Lukiškės-Gefängnis in Lettland aufgenommen wurde. Das Covid-Live-Erlebnis wurde von No Brake Productions in voller Länge festgehalten und kann über den offiziellen Season of Mist YouTube-Kanal angesehen werden. www.facebook.com/erdvelt

ERDVE comment on the show: “Our goal was to enhance the eerie atmosphere of the prison architecture with our musical performance, yet you could still feel the smell and the surrounding energy from the recent prison life. We are happy to be able to share this documented footage shot by NO BRAKE productions, providing a closer look from multiple points of view.”