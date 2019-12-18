ENTHRONED :: Neues Video zu “Aghoria”

Die okkulte Black Metal Formation ENTHRONED hat ein neues Video zum Song “Aghoria” veröffentlicht, das aus dem neuesten Album “Cold Black Suns” der Band (veröffentlicht am 7. Juni 2019) stammt. Das Musikvideo wurde von Guilherme Henriques gedreht und kann bei Youtube angesehen werden.

The band comments: “Eat the Flesh of the Dead, meditate within the Necrosphere and give birth through Garuda to a new incarnation of Mahadev… Vashikaran muth karni Black Magick bring you the Official Video Clip from our ‘Cold Black Suns’ album… “Aghoria”.”