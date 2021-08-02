ENSLAVED :: “Cinematic Tour 2020” Filme On-Demand erhältlich

Um das Ende des ENSLAVED “Cinematic Tour 2020”-Zyklus zu feiern, gibt das Label By Norse bekannt, dass die vier Cinematic-Filme der Band nun auch als Video-on-Demand im EU-Store erhältlich sind. Auch “Below the Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020)” Vinyl ist zum Vorbestellen online. Limitierte weiße 2×12″ (exklusiv bei den online stores von Norse Music und Enslaved) und blaue 2×12″ Vinyls können jetzt vorbestellt werden:
Die Releases sind auch in den folgenden Formaten erhältlich:
– 4x CD/DVD-Boxset
– 4x DVD
– Splatter Vinyl (limitierte Auflage 300 Stück)
– “Below The Lights” limitiertes Splatter-Vinyl ausverkauft
– Jedes physische Format enthält eine Download-Karte für alle 4 Filme!