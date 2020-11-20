END OF MANKIND :: Neues Album der französischen Black Metaller im Fullstream

Die französischen Black Metaller haben ihr neues Album “Antérieur à la Lumière” am 20.11. bei Mallevs Records veröffentlicht. Es kann zum Einen über die Bandcamp Seite https://endofmankind.bandcamp.com erworben und zum Anderen beim YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion in voller Länge angehört werden. facebook.com/EndOfMankind

Info: Like a dark pigment buried deep under the lights of the French capital, End Of Mankind was born in 2015 from the ashes of the 90s Parisian tyrant Eternal Majesty. Based on this heritage, End Of Mankind started by playing oldschool black metal following the footsteps of bands such as Darkthrone, Emperor, Mayhem and Satyricon; distilling various ambient elements, rock and punk vibes, that shaped its identity. « Antérieur à la Lumière », sets to music the hints of this dying humanity, through 9 tracks mixing the extreme brutality of compositions and themes addressed, with a contemplative sensitivity of the corners of human existence.