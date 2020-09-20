EMYN MUIL :: 3. Album im Fullstream für Fans von Summoning

“Afar Angathfark” ist das dritte Album der italienschen Epic/Atmospheric Black Metal Band EMYN MUIL’s drittes Album und erscheint am 25. September bei Northern Silence Productions. Bereits jetzt kann man sich das Album in voller Länge auf dem YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion anhören.

https://emynmuil-northernsilence.bandcamp.com / facebook.com/NorthernSilenceProductions / facebook.com/EmynMuil

A dark story of oaths and fratricide, and about an epic journey. Fans of bands like Summoning or Caladan Brood will find much to enjoy on this monumental release, and we highly recommend it to them!

As usual, mastermind Nartum also created all graphics for the album artwork and layout himself, resulting in a stunning 8-panel digipack for the limited CD edition (first press with black polycarbonate disc), a great looking album shirt as well as a beautiful gatefold cover with printed innersleeves and matching vinyl colours for the limited DLP.