ELVENSCROLL :: Finnische Folk Metal Band mit erster Single

Die finnische Folk-Metal-Band ELVENSCROLL aus Kerava wird ihre Debüt-EP “Never To Be Traured” am 6. November 2020 über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die siebenköpfige Gruppe veröffentlichte nun eine erste Single mit dem Titel “Wayfarer’s Mourning”. https://www.facebook.com/elvenscrollofficial

The band comments:

“Wayfarer’s Mourning is a homage to all lost souls who have suffered through the long and winding road of life and know its misfortunes. Let the power chords, choir singing and heroic melodies bring you strength to carry on this miserable journey.”